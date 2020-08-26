A Qatari artist in collaboration with Qatar Charity has initiated a community campaign to support the low-income families, especially those affected by Covid-19. Founder of Hessa Art House, Hanadi al-Darwish initiated the idea of the project ‘We Are All for It.’

Accordingly, paintings of several leading artists in the country have been displayed on Qatar Charity website which will be sold and the money donated to the very low-income families.

“We want to help them especially during the pandemic of Covid-19 as several people are hit hard due to the prevailing situation. A number of leading artists have joined the initiative so far,” al-Darwish told Gulf Times.

“The aim of the project is to provide awareness about human and social dimensions of life. Participating artists are raising awareness and advocacy to support low-income families to achieve social solidarity between the society and needy groups,” continued al-Darwish.

“This is the first campaign Hessa Art House has launched and we plan to add more of such programmes in the near future. So far 42 paintings from different artists have been displayed on the website. Individuals and companies can view them online and buy them by paying electronically,” she explained.

Al-Darwish noted that some of the most prominent artists in the country – both Qataris and residents – have joined the initiative. “The artists who have joined me in the initiative include some of the leading names such as Hassan al-Mulla, one of the pioneers of art in Qatar, Abdullah al-Fakhro, Jamila Shuraim, Jawaher al-Mannai among others. I hope we will be able to raise a good amount of money through this project and help a good number of people,” she added.

Those interested, can choose any painting and make the payment which will be used to support the low-income families. Payment for the paintings is made through an electronic link to be entered into the family aid account. Once a painting is sold, it will be delivered to the buyer by a representative of Qatar Charity from Sunday to Thursday from 9am-2pm.