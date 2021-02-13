In light of the current preventive measures, HMC has allowed individuals, citizens and residents, to renew their health cards and their family members electronically, in order to benefit from the service without the need to visit one of the corporation’s facilities to obtain it.

The official account of the Qatar e-government portal – Hukoomi. Publish the steps for submitting a health card renewal application electronically and on paper, which are:

Submit the application online

Fill out the application form online by entering all the required information.

– Enter the personal card number and choose “Renew (update date)” on the “Card Information” page, then click “Continue”.

-Choose the “number of years required” to renew the card and enter the phone number on the “application form” page.

– Enter the e-mail, if you choose “Yes” to receive the receipt via e-mail.

– Enter the mobile number, if you choose “Yes” to receive a text message.

– Click on “Continue” to go to the “Payment Details” page, then click on “Payment”.

Pay the prescribed fees and submit the application.

Submit your application on paper

A visit to one of the facilities of the Hamad Medical Corporation or one of the health centers of the Primary Health Care Corporation.

-Submit the following documents:

Qatari adults: a copy of a valid ID card or passport, a personal photo (4 cm x 3 cm).

Children Qataris: Identification Number of personal old health card

citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council ( GCC ) Adults: A copy of the identity card number and personal identification of country, and the card health old

children from the GCC: A copy of the identity card, no personal identification of country, and the card health old

residents Adults: ID card with valid residency permit, old health card for

residents. Children: ID card with valid residence permit, old health card, and ID card for sponsor

Resident domestic workers: the personal card with a valid residence permit, the old health card, and the personal card for the sponsor to

pay the prescribed fees.

Where to provide the service

– The cashier’s office at any HMC facility

– The primary health care center closest to where you live (see map)

Fees The fees are

determined according to the type of applicant as follows:

Qatari adults and children: 50 Qatari riyals.

GCC citizens, adults and children: QR50.

Adult and Child Residents: QR100.

Resident domestic worker: 50 QR.

Additional information

Health cards can be renewed electronically 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or at the primary health care center closest to where you live during morning business hours.