The Ministry of Interior announced that it has automatically added the service of printing an “exceptional entry permit” from the Ministry of Interior website, for residents at any time, upon registration of their exit movement, as of the date of entry into force of this decision, corresponding to November 29, 2020.

The ministry said in a series of tweets on its Twitter account that this comes as part of the procedures for gradually lifting the restrictions imposed in the State of Qatar as a result of the Coronavirus, indicating that the service does not include residents outside the country, or those who left before the specified date. As the procedures still require them to obtain an exceptional return permit from the Qatar Gate website.

The ministry also published a video in which procedures for issuing entry permits showed exceptional residents are as follows:

-aldjul to the window queries and applications

-alzhab to the entry and exit permits window

-aldguet to print an entry permit exceptional

-Filled required data and print the permit