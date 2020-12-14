The Qatar Central Bank launched the fifth edition of the Qatari currency (a new version) in circulation, during a press conference today, Sunday, in conjunction with the celebrations of the National Day, corresponding to Friday, December 18.

During the conference, Mr. Mohammed bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of the Public Debt and Banking Affairs Sector at the bank, revealed a new cash denomination of 200 riyals.

He stressed that the amount of cash that will be available will reach 20 billion Qatari riyals