Commercial Bank has launched a new banking service, through which its customers can deposit checks digitally through the bank’s smartphone application.

Head of Consumer Banking Services at Commercial Bank, Amit Sah, said: “We are proud to be one of the leaders in providing digital banking solutions that contribute to making customers’ lives easier and more comfortable. ”

He added, “We are keen to develop smart banking solutions and put them in the market, as all banking transactions can be conducted digitally by the customer himself with all speed and according to the highest levels of security.”

“The sheer amount of secure payment methods and methods that we offer will soon make relying on checks a thing of the past,” he continued.

The new service can be used through the Commercial Bank’s mobile application that is compatible with iOS and Android devices. The beneficiary who wishes to deposit the check digitally can scan both sides of the commercial bank’s check through the application.

After selecting the account into which the amount would be deposited, the check issuer will receive an SMS on his registered mobile phone number to approve the request.

This service applies only to commercial bank checks, as the issuer of the check and the beneficiary must have accounts with the commercial bank.

It is noteworthy that the maximum clearing amount will be an initial amount of 7,500 Qatari riyals per check per day, provided that it does not exceed 25,000 Qatari riyals during one month.