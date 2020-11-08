The Public Works Authority “Ashghal” launched the pilot phase to apply the technology of rejuvenation / fog seal on a local road of 1 km in Ain Khaled area, with the aim of improving, preserving and extending its life, as part of the operation and preventive maintenance plans of the road network.

The authority said on its website that it is working to develop methods and methods of maintaining road networks by finding pioneering solutions to maintain their efficiency for a longer life, using the best international practices and advanced mechanisms, which support the country’s strategy to achieve sustainable development.

This technique includes placing a “bitumen” layer with different materials to restore the required elasticity to the asphalt layer and raise its efficiency, which helps resist weather factors such as oxidation and hardness of the surface layer of asphalt, isolate surface water and rain water, prevent it from seeping into road layers, and help asphalt resist cracks. This technology, which is being tried for the first time in the State of Qatar, is used at an early stage in the appearance of surface defects of asphalt with the aim of giving a new appearance free of these defects.

For his part, Eng. Jamal Issa Al-Ansari, Assistant Director of Roads Operation and Maintenance Department, commented: “With the rapid development and growth of the road network and the increase in traffic loads, the challenges facing the preservation of its efficiency and life are increasing. Enhancing traffic safety, reducing the total cost of road operation and maintenance, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The experience of applying this technology will be expanded in different regions of the country in cooperation with consultants, contractors and local suppliers, in line with the condition of each road, the traffic loads on it, and the most appropriate time for implementation.

It is worth noting that this technology is considered one of the quick maintenance solutions to restore the road network to its optimal shape and quality, as it takes only two hours to work on 1 km, and it can be applied in different colors for the tracks in each road depending on the type of use and their need.