For the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup tournaments, lovers of the witch will be able to watch 4 games per day through the screens or attend the matches during 11 hours in the group stage with the exceptional version of the World Cup 2022, due to the convergence of the distance between the stadiums hosting the tournament and the dates announced by the Supreme Committee for Projects And legacy today, Wednesday.

According to the Higher Committee for Projects and Legacy, the start times for the group stage matches were local time at 13:00 (1 pm – 10.00 GMT), 16:00 (4 pm), 19:00 (7 pm) and 22:00 (10 pm), The matches that start are played at the same time (the last round matches of the group stage), and the knockout stage matches at 18:00 and 22:00.

The opening match of the tournament will take place on November 21, 2022 at the 60,000-strong Al-Bayt stadium, designed in the form of a traditional tent.

The final match will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000 fans, while Khalifa International Stadium will host one day before the match to determine the third-place winner.

The stadium and the start time of each group match will be decided, after the final draw to be held after the end of the qualifying table for the international matches in March 2022.

In her statement, Al-inherit says that with the aim of providing adequate comfort for all the teams between its matches, four games will be played daily during the 12-day group stage, which will allow the fans to enjoy an integrated and exciting schedule, as the compact and converging nature of the championship will be authorized – without the need for flights between stadiums – For the first time in the history of the competition, the organizers meet the demands of each match separately, for the interests and convenience of fans, teams and the media.

She added: Since all stadiums are close, and the weather will be perfect in Qatar during that time period of the year, whether with the start or end of the tournament, this additional flexibility is possible as long as it does not affect any technical matter, moreover the audience may enjoy With the opportunity to attend more than one match in one day during the group stage.