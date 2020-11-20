Today, Qatar Airways, the official partner and official airline of FIFA; Unveiling its Boeing 777, which was specially decorated with the logo of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; To start with that countdown for the next two years until reaching the main event for the start of the championship activities on November 21, 2022.

The emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has been hand-painted on this special and distinctive aircraft. Celebrating the Qatari airline’s partnership with the International Football Association Federation – FIFA. More Qatar Airways fleet aircraft will carry the FIFA World Cup – Qatar 2022 logo, and will operate to several destinations within the Qatar Airways global network.

The Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will join the airline’s network of destinations from November 21, on flights QR095 and QR096 between Doha and Zurich. It reinforces the opening trajectory of this custom aircraft; From the Qatari airline’s commitment to partnering with FIFA, by flying this aircraft to the home of the International Federation of Football Association – FIFA in Switzerland on this distinguished history.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are very excited to celebrate our partnership with FIFA, and to celebrate the State of Qatar as the host country for the FIFA World Cup – Qatar 2022, by joining This special aircraft belongs to our fleet of aircraft. As the official partner and the official airline partner of FIFA – FIFA, we are extremely excited with only about two years left so that we can welcome the whole world to our beautiful country. “

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker added: “The continuous preparations for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have become evident around us all over Qatar. Qatar Airways has recently expanded its network of destinations to reach 100 global destinations, and will continue to build its network of destinations. Global to reach more than 125 destinations by March 2021, with an increase in the number of flights to enable travelers to travel safely and reliably to anywhere in the world when they wish to. It is currently taking place at Hamad International Airport, the official partner airport of FIFA – FIFA; Preparations to receive the expected large number of passengers to attend the championship, and the expansion of Hamad International Airport will increase the airport’s capacity for passengers to reach 58 million passengers annually by 2022.

Salam Al Shawwa, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Media at Qatar Airways said: “Qatar Airways is proud to continue its journey of supporting the FIFA – FIFA championships. With nearly two years left to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar; We are very excited to unveil this amazing aircraft. ”

On his part, His Excellency Mr. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, and CEO of the National Organizing Committee for the 2022 World Cup said: “As we approach the opening whistle of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, on November 21, 2022, we are pleased. To see what Qatar Airways, our partners in hosting the tournament, are achieving of important steps in preparation for achieving our goal of organizing the first edition of the FIFA World Cup in the Middle East. Seeing the championship logo adorning one of the Qatar Airways ’aircraft is a step that all participants in Continuous preparations for this historic tournament. We hope that this step will motivate football fans to travel on board one of these aircraft within two years from now to attend the matches of this exceptional edition of the tournament. We also look forward to welcoming everyone to this international football festival on the land of Qatar in The year 2022. “

Jean-Francois Pathé, Director of Marketing Services at FIFA – FIFA said: “The launch of Qatar Airways, our official partner and official airline partner, of this amazing aircraft that bears the FIFA World Cup logo – Qatar 2022 is a major event. We are looking forward to welcoming football fans from all over the world to enjoy this exceptional FIFA World Cup, and to explore Qatar within two years from now. “

Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Holidays, will; Soon to launch travel packages specifically designed to visit Qatar and attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.