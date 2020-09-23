His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that global governance requires a continuous commitment throughout the year to the principles of international law and the requirements of friendly relations between countries on the basis of equal sovereignty, good neighborliness, multilateralism, and international and regional cooperation.

His Excellency, in his speech during the Thirteenth Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G), expressed the State of Qatar’s thanks to the Republic of Singapore for its leadership of the work of the Thirteenth Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group and its hosting of this dialogue with members of the G20 Tripartite Committee on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. .

He said, “Cooperation between the United Nations, the G20 and the Global Governance Group is very important, and is considered essential in the pursuit of effective international cooperation, global solidarity and comprehensive global governance in facing the common challenges that we all face today.”

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs added: “There is no doubt that meeting and exchanging views at a time when we are witnessing extraordinary events is a necessary and timely matter. However, we believe that the principle of global governance requires continuous commitment throughout the year, including commitment to principles. International law and friendly relations between countries based on equality in sovereignty, good neighborliness, pluralism, international and regional cooperation. We also believe that it is necessary to continue cooperation and coordination for the common good of present and future generations.

He explained that the current global threats and challenges, foremost of which is the Coronavirus pandemic, clearly remind us of the close interconnectedness among all of us, and said: “None of us will be safe unless everyone is safe, and this interconnectedness represents a strong argument confirming that global governance and pluralism are indispensable to confront the threats. “Universality and the achievement of the general interest of all. It also reminds us of the central role of the United Nations in these joint efforts, and this was one of the main messages contained in the declaration adopted by world leaders last Monday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.”

His Excellency stressed that we can only contain the Covid-19 pandemic through a coordinated multilateral response and cooperation at an unprecedented level. This includes doubling down on international obligations to prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases. He said, “To achieve this vision, Qatar has allocated 88 million US dollars to support the response to the (Covid-19) pandemic in more than 88 countries around the world.”

He pointed out that it is also very important to control the pandemic through fair and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines against the virus, and to this end the State of Qatar has allocated 20 million US dollars to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, in order to strengthen research and clinical tests for vaccines and medicines, and we have also pledged to provide 10 Millions of dollars for the World Health Organization to support the provision of testing and treatment devices.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said, “We are also proud to support the“ Global Goal: United for Our Future ”campaign, which is unique in its kind and aims to put the world back on the right track to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, and has succeeded in mobilizing huge commitments from various Actors. “

His Excellency added that the State of Qatar is committed to the call of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to make recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic a real opportunity to improve performance in the future, and considered the Covid-19 pandemic an unprecedented warning bell as it made clear some of the obstacles facing development that have been addressed. In the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

He pointed out that “there is an urgent need for us to work closely together and in cooperation with the United Nations and the G20 to reduce the economic and social damage caused by the pandemic, enhance resilience and resilience, and achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.”