His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that Qatar’s victory to host the 2030 Asian Games is a new Qatari sporting achievement.

This came in a tweet published today by his Excellency, on his official Twitter account, in which he said:

“A new Qatari sporting achievement by winning # Qatar to host the # Asian Games_2030. All thanks and appreciation to His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and his wonderful young team in the Qatar Olympic Committee and the Doha 2030 File Committee for their efforts that were a source of pride for us. . “

It is worth noting that the State of Qatar has won, today, the hosting of the twenty-first Asian Games in 2030, after the Doha file received the highest number of votes in the vote that took place today on the sidelines of the 39th General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The 39th General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Doha 2030 File Committee, HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and CEO of the Foundation, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Asian Games is the largest tournament supervised by the Olympic Council of Asia, and it is the second largest multi-sport event in the world after the Summer Olympics, with more than ten thousand athletes and athletes from 45 Asian countries participating in it.

The State of Qatar previously hosted the fifteenth Asian Games in 2006, which saw the participation of all 45 member states of the Olympic Council of Asia for the first time, and 423 competitions were organized through 39 sports.