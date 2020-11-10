His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mourned Saeb Erekat, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who died today as a result of being infected with the Coronavirus.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “May God have mercy on Dr. Saeb Erekat, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and chief Palestinian negotiator, and reward him for his efforts to support the Palestinian cause … Our deep condolences to our Palestinian brothers and his generous family.”

Today, the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah, officially announced the death of Saeb Erekat, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the PLO, as a result of his infection with the Coronavirus (Covid-19).