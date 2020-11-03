His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, at the opening of the 49th regular session of the Shura Council, carried His Highness’s vision of the economic renaissance and the politics of the State of Qatar based on Our authentic values.

His Excellency added in a tweet on his Twitter account that His Highness’s speech emphasized the role of everyone in participating, by announcing the Shura Council elections in October 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, had preferred, with his generous patronage, the opening of the forty-ninth regular session of the Shura Council, at the Council’s headquarters this morning, and the opening was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Excellencies the Ministers.