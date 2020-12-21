His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, extended his condolences to the sisterly State of Kuwait and to the Al Sabah family on the death of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This came in a tweet posted by His Excellency on his official Twitter account, in which he said:

I offer my sincere condolences and condolences to the sisterly State of Kuwait and the honorable Al Sabah family on the death of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. May God bless him with the breadth of his mercy and make him dwell in paradise. “

Today, the Kuwaiti Emiri Court mourned the late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died at the age of 72.

The diwan stated, in a statement reported by the Kuwait News Agency, that the body of the deceased will be buried at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

And the late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, is the eldest son of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and he previously held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.