His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that his visit to Beirut to confirm the support of the State of Qatar and its solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people as it is going through a critical time following the explosion of Beirut Port and the previous economic crises that the country experienced.

His Excellency said – in a tweet on his official account on the Twitter site – “Today in Beirut to confirm the support of the State of Qatar and its solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people as it is going through a critical time following the explosion of the Beirut port and the previous economic crises the country experienced.”

His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Beirut today and met with His Excellency President General Michel Aoun, President of the brotherly Lebanese Republic, and also met with His Excellency Dr. Hassan Diab, Head of the caretaker government, and His Excellency Mr. Nabih Berri, Speaker of Parliament, and His Excellency Mr. Charbel Wahba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the caretaker government of the Republic. Lebanese sister.

His Excellency also met with His Excellency Mr. Saad Hariri, Head of the Future Movement in the Republic.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani toured the site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, and was briefed on the size of the losses that befell the port and the damage inflicted on the surrounding areas.