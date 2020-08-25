His Excellency President General Michel Aoun, President of the brotherly Lebanese Republic, received today in Beirut HE Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, to His Excellency the President of the Lebanese Republic and his wishes for the brotherly Lebanese people to achieve further development and growth. His Excellency the Lebanese President, on the victims of the explosion that occurred in Beirut Port, and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, His Excellency the President of the Lebanese Republic entrusted the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to His Highness the Emir, wishing him good health and happiness, and for the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

His Excellency the President of the Lebanese Republic thanked His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, for his stances in support of Lebanon at all times, and appreciated the rapid response of the State of Qatar, under the directives of His Highness, for Lebanon’s immediate relief after the explosion of Beirut Port.

For his part, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs announced the commitment of the State of Qatar to stand by the brotherly Lebanese people in the reconstruction phase and support their efforts to overcome the humanitarian catastrophe, and their continued support in light of its economic crisis in light of the escalation of the Coronavirus pandemic.

His Excellency said in statements after the reception of His Excellency President General Michel Aoun, that Lebanon is going through a critical time, and that his visit comes to convey the condolences of the State of Qatar to the Lebanese people, and to wish a speedy recovery for the injured in the Beirut Port explosion.

He added, “The directives of His Highness the Amir are clear to study the projects affected by this explosion, and we are about to complete the study of rebuilding public schools in partnership with UNICEF, and rehabilitating some of the damaged hospitals in Lebanon.”

He stressed the existence of a prior plan in the State of Qatar before this explosion to help the brotherly Lebanese people overcome the economic crisis, and indicated that there are perceptions in the State of Qatar that will be discussed with the Lebanese government.

His Excellency said: “There is no doubt that there is a need for political and social stability in Lebanon in order to support this reform process, but we also look to all political and social forces in Lebanon to place the interest of the Lebanese people at the core of these reforms, and for these reforms to stem from the needs of the Lebanese people far away.” For any external pressure. “

Dr. Hassan Diab, head of the caretaker government of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, met today in Beirut with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The head of the Lebanese caretaker government expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, for the stances of the State of Qatar in support of Lebanon and its continuous solidarity with him in all crises.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, developments in Lebanon, and Qatari assistance to support the brothers in Lebanon following the explosion that occurred in the Beirut port, in addition to issues of common concern.

His Excellency Mr. Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Parliament of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, met today in Beirut with HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Lebanese Parliament Speaker expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, for the stances of the State of Qatar in support of Lebanon and its continuous solidarity with Lebanon in all crises.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Lebanese caretaker government

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Beirut with His Excellency Mr. Charbel Wahba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the caretaker government of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Beirut with Saad Hariri, Head of the Future Movement of the sisterly Lebanese Republic.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, developments in Lebanon, in addition to issues of common concern.