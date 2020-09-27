His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, has a very great and great position in the heart of every Qatari citizen, pointing out that Qatar, the government and people, appreciates His Highness’s commitment to the efforts to bridge the rift Gulf until today.

His Excellency said – in a statement to “Kuwait TV” this evening, Saturday – we congratulate His Highness the Emir of Kuwait for the American honor by granting His Highness the Medal of Military Merit, and we also congratulate the brotherly Kuwaiti people, and we congratulate ourselves in the State of Qatar, and the Gulf people as a whole for this honor.

His Excellency added: “There is no doubt that His Highness the Emir of Kuwait has a busy career in diplomacy, and His Highness is considered the dean of Arab diplomacy and the leader of its path, and this honor is not strange to him, and from our point of view and in our eyes it is the one who raised the honor and not the honor he raised it.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said: We believe that this honor deserves and is the culmination of a long series of achievements when His Highness was crowned in 2014 as the leader of humanitarian work.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the policy of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait in managing his country’s foreign policy was characterized by calm and rationality, saying: This policy is a rare currency in the world, and therefore we always find His Highness Sheikh Sabah and the State of Kuwait considered a beacon with this rationality and this calm.

His Excellency affirmed that Kuwait has a great and prestigious position in the world and has white hands extended to all countries of the world, explaining that the State of Kuwait is one of the pioneering countries for development work when he established the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development in 1961, and Kuwait was a pioneer country in this work and its projects extended to all countries. It has very constructive and positive contributions during its membership in the Security Council in 2018-2019, as Kuwait defended human rights and issues that alleviate the suffering of Arab peoples and the peoples of the world, and had a constructive role in preserving international peace and security.

Regarding the status of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said: Allow me to talk about a Qatari citizen and not as a foreign minister of the State of Qatar, for His Highness the Emir of Kuwait is a very great and great position in the heart of every Qatari citizen, especially when we found his Highness at the beginning of the Gulf crisis in 2017 He is traveling from one country to another in an attempt by His Highness to heal the Gulf rift and restore cohesion to the Gulf home, as well as his commitment to these efforts to this day.

He added: The State of Qatar, the government and the people, greatly appreciates these efforts made by His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, not only in resolving the Gulf crisis, but also in resolving other crises in Yemen and Iraq and other humanitarian issues of concern to Arab peoples, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause. Kuwait has honorable stances in support of the Palestinian people. Brother to get his state through a just solution.