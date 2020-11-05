Today, the preparatory ministerial meeting for the sixth session of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the State of Qatar and the Turkish Republic opened in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, while the Republic of Turkey was represented by HE Mevlüt Çavuşolu, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In his speech, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the government and people of brotherly Turkey for the warm reception, generous hospitality and the distinguished preparation for holding this meeting.

His Excellency renewed the condolences of the State of Qatar, the Emir, the government and the people for the victims of the earthquake that occurred in the state of “Izmir”, asking the Almighty to bless the deceased with his mercy and to grant a speedy recovery to the injured, stressing that the State of Qatar stands with the brotherly Republic of Turkey to mitigate the effects of this disaster.

His Excellency added, “Our meeting comes today, and relations between our two brotherly countries in all fields have risen to the desired levels of complementary partnership thanks to the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, may God protect him,” and His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the brotherly Republic of Turkey. “.

He expressed his hope that this meeting would contribute to strengthening the strong fraternal ties and strategic relations that have grown and took root over long decades of time between the two brotherly countries and peoples, to consolidate the complementary partnership in various security, political, military, economic, investment, developmental, cultural and other fields to achieve the common interests of our two countries and peoples.

“In this context, we value the outputs of the fifth session of the Ministerial Committee held in Doha last November, and we also commend the outputs of the results of the senior officials’ meetings that were held via video call last October,” he said.

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar’s determination to strengthen and develop the mechanisms of fruitful cooperation and to explore new horizons and develop and expand the strategic cooperation relations between the two countries in light of the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between them, especially the “SWAP” agreement and the economic and commercial partnership agreement that was signed in the initials, in addition to what will be signed. Of agreements and memoranda of understanding during the meeting of the Supreme Joint Committee scheduled for the 26th of November in Istanbul.

He pointed out that the trade relations between Qatar and Turkey are witnessing continuous development, pointing to the increase in the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, which reached 2.15 billion dollars in 2019, and said, “There is no doubt that the proposal to establish the Turkish Free Economic Zone in the State of Qatar will strengthen these relations and create a special platform for the investor. To reach the markets of India, Asia and Africa. “

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs added, “In the political field, the security, political and other challenges that the Middle East and the world are witnessing require us to continue and strengthen coordination and consultation in facing these challenges.” We express our satisfaction with the congruence of the visions between our two countries on international and regional issues, and we affirm the importance of Our continued active participation in international and regional efforts to establish international security and stability, combat terrorism and settle disputes by peaceful means. “