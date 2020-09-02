His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the 2030 Asian Games which Doha has offered to host will constitute a lasting legacy for Qatar and the Asian region.

“In Qatar, we believe in the power of sport to promote concepts of peace and bring about positive change in the lives of individuals and societies. Today with pride we see the launch of the identity and logo of the Doha file to host the Asian Games, which will undoubtedly constitute a permanent legacy for Qatar and the entire Asian region,” the foreign minister said on Twitter. .

Earlier today, the Doha Bid Committee for hosting the 2030 Asian Games revealed today the identity and slogan of the hosting of the Games, which reflects the mixture of originality and contemporary that the State of Qatar forms and its commitment to host an exceptional version of the Games that leaves behind a sustainable legacy for the Asian continent.

His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Doha Bid Committee to host the 2030 Asian Games, today revealed the official identity and slogan of the file “Doha 2030 … is your gateway” by default, with the participation of a number of Qatari athletes and officials of the Committee.

His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said: “Our file is based on our firm belief that sport has the power to lead social change and to promote peace and understanding among peoples. Sports has demonstrated the pioneering role it can play in bringing us together and in inspiring us hope during this year in “In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, this has strengthened our determination to benefit from the Doha 2030 file as a gateway to a better future for the State of Qatar and the Asian Olympic family in general.”

His Excellency added: “Building on the legacy of the Asian Games, Doha 2006, we would like to present sustainable plans to organize the Games that contribute to enhancing confidence in our capabilities and leave a lasting legacy for Asian sport. It celebrates cultural diversity and peace. “

The slogan “Doha 2030 … is your gateway” reflects the firm belief of the State of Qatar that the Doha file to host the 2030 Asian Games constitutes a better tomorrow for the National Olympic Committees in Asia, as Doha pledges to organize safe, distinctive and sustainable games.