The Foreign Minister delivers a speech at the opening of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that in implementation of the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, the State of Qatar has continued its efforts to start the Afghan-Afghan negotiations to reach a solution A politician that guarantees peace for the Afghan people and meets their aspirations for stability and prosperity, thanking the United States of America for its cooperation and its efforts to facilitate the holding of these negotiations.

His Excellency expressed the pride of the State of Qatar in embracing these important historic negotiations, which came against the background of the peace agreement between the United States of America and the Taliban, which was held in Doha last February.

This came during the speech delivered by His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs today at the opening of the Afghan peace negotiations hosted by Doha, where he conveyed at the outset the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, may God protect him, to the heads and members of the negotiation delegations from the Republic Brother Afghanistan and his highness’s wishes for the success of these negotiations and for achieving their desired goals.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar’s deep appreciation for the compliance of all parties to their call to hold these negotiations, which reflects keenness and full awareness of the importance of ending the war and achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, pointed out that “in peoples’ lives are crucial days that leave eternal imprints in the records of history, and generate traces that time cannot erase because they constitute a turning point in his path, and from this standpoint it is incumbent on those who are wise. And the insightful vision when facing moments of separation and destiny in their lives is to assume responsibility, to make fateful decisions commensurate with the challenges of the situation, to rise above all forms of division, to fulfill the aspirations of their peoples for unity, and to stop their pain by concord on the basis of neither the victor nor the loser.

His Excellency added that the lessons and experiences of history have proven that military force cannot resolve any conflict in Afghanistan, and that the only way to do so is to immediately and permanently cease fire and open avenues for constructive dialogue through the negotiation table to achieve a comprehensive political settlement among all sects of the Afghan people.

His Excellency asked: “Did any of the fraternal Afghan people still not believe that building bridges of understanding and coexistence is the only guarantee for the sustainability of peace, stability, and building a state of law and development in Afghanistan?”

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs considered that these negotiations constitute an important and delicate stage for the Afghan people to find solutions to all controversial issues.

His Excellency stressed the need to go beyond the past and its pains and focus on the future and its hopes while not forgetting the lesson from the past, which requires everyone to embark on the future with a steadfast spirit and firm belief in the right of the Afghan people to enjoy security, stability and unity and to catch up with progress and never be left behind.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani valued the cooperation of the parties to the negotiations, expressing his confidence in their appreciation for the responsibility entrusted to them, and that they would put the interest of the Afghan people in mind, and be a beacon for dialogue and discussion in order to achieve the aspirations of the Afghan people for peace to be an alternative to a war that lasted nearly forty years. And that security and stability prevail in all parts of Afghanistan.

His Excellency referred to the vital role entrusted to the surrounding regional countries, looking forward to playing a constructive and supportive role.

He explained that the extent of the challenges hindering the achievement of the desired peace in Afghanistan is well known, calling on the international community to intensify regional and international efforts to seize this long-standing historical opportunity for the success of these negotiations, achieving the desired peace and ending the suffering of the brotherly Afghan people.

At the end of his speech, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the State of Qatar will spare no effort in cooperating with the international community to achieve the desired goals of these negotiations and achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Afghan people in terms of security, stability and peace, citing the Almighty saying ((And hold fast to the grain of God all together and do not be divided)).

The opening session witnessed the speeches by videoconference of a number of the most senior officials and diplomats in the world, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the foreign ministers of China, India, Pakistan, Turkey and the foreign policy official of the European Union.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who participated in the opening ceremony in Doha, said that the Afghan people have a historic opportunity to start a new path for the country, welcoming the Taliban’s commitment not to host terrorist groups, and affirming his country’s support for a unified and sovereign Afghanistan with internal peace with its neighbors.

Pompeo also pointed out that comprehensive negotiations are an opportunity to overcome divisions to achieve a lasting peace that achieves the interests of the Afghan people, adding that the best option in Afghanistan is to transfer power and we do not seek to impose our order on anyone.

For his part, the head of the Afghan Reconciliation Committee, Abdullah Abdullah, said that the Afghan people hope for the success of the peace negotiations, and indicated that he will remember today as the end of the suffering of the people of Afghanistan, thanking the Taliban for their response, adding that the Afghan people hope to end the war and establish a constitutional system that will achieve Stability in the country, stressing that the current conflict is not victorious and everyone is losers if they do not respond to the will of the people.

In his speech at the opening of the negotiations, the head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said that they want to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the interests of all spectrums of the Afghan people must be taken into account, stressing that Afghanistan must be an independent country.

The second phase of the Afghan peace project comes after the signing of the peace agreement between the United States and the “Taliban” movement on February 29th.

US President Donald Trump had pressed toward withdrawing US forces and ending the longest war waged by the United States, which began nearly 20 years ago, when US forces invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the Taliban regime after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

It is worth noting that these negotiations began today. In Doha, to bring peace to Afghanistan is a truly historic opportunity, in order to save this country from the scourge of conflict, wars and devastation that spanned for many years, and this goal requires the will of all parties to spare the country and future generations a future full of violence and wars.