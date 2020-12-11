His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that an objective view of violent extremism confirms that it has nothing to do with any religion and the Prophet of Islam is not a symbol of extremism.

His Excellency added during a press conference, today, with His Excellency Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France today in Doha: “The Islamophobia discourse worries us and we must stand firmly before it as the world stands before all forms of racist discourse.” Stressing the issue of combating terrorism and the need to avoid the superficial view of the phenomenon.

His Excellency affirmed, “We believe in the necessity of addressing the causes of extremism and terrorism, including economic and social ones.”

On the contents of the meeting with his French counterpart, His Excellency, the Foreign Minister said that the talks dealt with developments in the region, such as the Gulf crisis and the files of Libya and Lebanon.

For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the State of Qatar is a historic partner of France and we want to strengthen relations with it, adding that Paris and Doha aspire to develop sports cooperation ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Regarding the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron about Islam, Le Drian said that Macron’s statements were misunderstood but with sincere intention from some believers who were shocked by them. Stressing that France has a deep respect for Islam and Muslims, and some statements have been distorted to insult France.

The French minister concluded his statements by saying that the meeting dealt with the Libyan crisis, adding that it was agreed with the State of Qatar to coordinate efforts under the auspices of the United Nations.