His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the main pillar of Qatar’s policy is based on constructive cooperation and strengthening international peace and security.

He said in a tweet on his Twitter account: Happy to participate in the Global Security Forum with its version for this year. In my intervention, I emphasized that the main pillar of Qatar’s policy is based on constructive cooperation and support for regional and international dialogues to enhance international peace and security.

The activities of the Global Security Forum 2020 started today through visual communication technology and will continue until November 19, as the conference this year will explore the evolution of global security challenges posed by the complex geopolitical realities that have been exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic “Covid-19” in light of a turbulent new world, The conference will also discuss problems of misinformation, extremism, and government issues.

The conference website published a press release about the conference’s activities, as it will host a constellation of international figures in the political, diplomatic, security, economic and other fields. This high-level and multidisciplinary global event will bring together the insights of the most prominent experts, officials, policy makers and decisions from all over the world, to discuss the development of geopolitical trends and challenges. Global security and exploring possible solutions to problems facing the global system.