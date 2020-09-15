His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the convening of the third session of the Qatari-American Strategic Dialogue reflects the flourishing relations between our two countries, which were helped to flourish by the joint commitment of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country. President Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, which confirms the expansion of areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the close friendship between them. He considered that “the very important development in Afghanistan is the latest example of the close interaction between our two countries at the political level.”

In his speech at the opening session of the third Qatari-American Strategic Dialogue in the American capital, Washington today, His Excellency said: “We are in this third round of the strategic dialogue not only working on strengthening the existing economic, military and security cooperation between us, but also on expanding it to include similar fields. Importance like education, culture and development. ” He believed that today’s meeting is another important achievement in the course of the strong and historic relations existing between the State of Qatar and the United States of America.

His Excellency pointed out that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the Qatar – United States 2021 Year of Culture, the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States Agency for International Development and Qatar’s support for the Fulbright grant, in addition to our commercial and military partnership, which confirms the depth of our relations and our continued constructive participation despite the unique regional challenges that our country was. It has been running successfully for the past three years. “

He added, “In addition to our support for many American states and cities in their efforts to deal with the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /) pandemic, the wide range of cooperation that has emerged here in the strategic dialogue demonstrates Qatar’s strong affinity with the American people. Qatar does not look to the United States on It is only a partner, but an ally and friend. “

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that “our commercial partnership is still strong, and it is already stronger than ever.” In this regard, he pointed out that Qatar has invested more than 200 billion dollars in the American economy, and the United States was a major investor in Qatar’s development.

“This investment together translates into tens of thousands of jobs and life-changing opportunities for our people. We look forward to expanding these relationships through upcoming trade and investment promotion events,” His Excellency said, noting that these events will include an exhibition on the road in 2021 that will include multiple delegations to Several US cities are exploring partnerships in technology, investment, energy, and other areas.

His Excellency added, “We also look forward to our upcoming discussions on issues of common interest and to reaffirm our commitment to deepen partnership in areas that also include common political and regional interests. We will also discuss a range of defense and security issues, including common interests, opportunities for regional cooperation, and mechanisms to confront and defeat threats.” Malicious staring at us. “

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that Qatar and the United States agree that such threats come among the biggest challenges facing today our common vision to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East region in general.

He said that Qatar and the United States, as being at the forefront of partners in the international anti-terrorism coalitions, will continue to strengthen coordination and enhance cooperation in a way that reflects all the common values ​​between us derived from international law and respected security standards.

His Excellency added, “The great efforts that we are making and the progress we are making in respecting mutual guarantees and working to neutralize the threat of terrorism greatly contribute to making the world safer.” In this regard, he clarified, “There is nothing that clarifies this matter more than the remarkable progress made for peace in Afghanistan. The recent start of talks towards reconciliation, which we in Qatar are pleased to host, represents a truly historic achievement.”

His Excellency directed his speech to His Excellency Mr. Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States of America, saying, “Secretary Pompeo, Qatar commends your leadership on this challenge.”

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani believed that the progress made in Afghanistan also reflects the ongoing US efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East as a whole. He expressed Qatar’s praise of the United States ’firm commitment to peace in the region, and expressed the State of Qatar’s happiness for the continuing close cooperation between the two countries to achieve this important goal.

His Excellency considered that “the extremely important development in Afghanistan is the latest example of close interaction between our two countries at the political level. We are facing issues that not only concern our two countries, but also of wider stability in the Middle East and neighboring regions.”

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said: “Despite the regional challenges, including the ongoing blockade against us, our cooperation has been strengthened continuously since we held the first American Qatari strategic dialogue in January 2018.”

His Excellency thanked the United States for its support to the Kuwaiti mediation to lift the blockade on the basis of respecting the sovereignty and independence of the State of Qatar, stressing that Qatar’s foreign policy still reflects the values ​​of peace, stability and prosperity, which are the elements that represent our national values.

His Excellency added, “Based on these values, Qatar is not only steadfast, but also strong after it strengthened its relations with the international community to unprecedented levels.” He pointed out that the two countries’ common goal is to deepen the strategic ties between them and to continue progressing forward in strengthening cooperation in the most beneficial joint practical areas.

In conclusion, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the State of Qatar looks forward to hosting the fourth session of the Strategic Dialogue next year in Doha.