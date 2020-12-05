His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the Kuwaiti statement “is an important step towards resolving the Gulf crisis.”

His Excellency said, in a tweet to him on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter” today, “We thank Kuwait for its mediation since the beginning of the crisis, and we also appreciate the American efforts made in this regard and we affirm that our priority has been and will remain the interest and security of the people of the Gulf and the region.”