His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the statement of the State of Kuwait is an important step towards resolving the Gulf crisis.

His Excellency added in a tweet to him on Twitter: We thank the brotherly Kuwait for its mediation since the beginning of the crisis, and we also appreciate the American efforts in this regard, and we affirm that our priority has been and will remain the interest and security of the Gulf peoples and the region.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah said

Fruitful discussions took place during the last period regarding efforts to achieve reconciliation in the Gulf.

He added, “All the parties that participated in the reconciliation talks expressed their concern for Gulf stability.”

In a statement broadcast on Kuwaiti state television, Al-Sabah expressed appreciation to US President Jared Kushner’s senior adviser