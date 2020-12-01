His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Qatar’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue.

On the occasion of the Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, His Excellency tweeted through his official account: “On the #Day of Global Solidarity with the Palestinian People, we renew the steadfast position of the State of Qatar on the Palestinian issue and support the right of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”