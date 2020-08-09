Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Rumaihi, Director of the Information Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that what was published by the Foreign Policy magazine regarding the US President Donald Trump’s rejection of a proposal by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on June 6, to invade Qatar, “is shocking by a member state GCC”.

Al-Rumaihi wrote in a series of tweets on his Twitter account, “It is regrettable that the military option is on the table for countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council towards a member state in this system that was originally built on collective security, and that there is an alliance between these countries.” .

Al-Rumaihi said, “The fact that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not yet denied what was revealed by the American magazine indicates the truth of what happened, which is extremely dangerous to the security and stability of the region,” stressing that “the military option that was presented to the blockading countries violates international law, and all The covenants accepted by us as countries in the United Nations to resolve disputes by peaceful means, as well as clearly expressing an adventurous and irresponsible policy similar to the one that led the region to instability in the early 1990s. “

The American Foreign Policy magazine revealed that the Saudi king had proposed to the US President an invasion of Qatar, but Trump strongly rejected it.

The magazine explained, according to Al-Sharq’s translation, that this came during a phone call between them on June 6, 2017, that is, just one day after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed the blockade on Qatar, following a widespread campaign of slander.

Foreign Policy, in a report published on Thursday, also stated that the United States soon requested from Kuwait to mediate to solve the crisis.

The Wall Street Journal revealed, in May 2019, that the Saudi army prepared in 2017 a plan to invade the State of Qatar. The newspaper quoted American, Saudi and Qatari officials as saying that the Saudi plan included the seizure of the North Field of natural gas, the largest of its kind in the world, after the military invasion of Qatar.

The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources, confirmed that US officials had convinced Riyadh that the invasion of Qatar would constitute a flagrant violation of the international order, adding that this prompted Saudi Arabia and its allies to launch an economic blockade on Qatar, after it became clear that it was difficult to take the step of the military invasion.