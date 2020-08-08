Foreign Policy magazine revealed that US President Donald Trump “strongly rejected” during a phone call with King Salman bin Abdulaziz on June 6, 2017, a proposal to invade Qatar, that is, one day after the blockading countries severed their diplomatic relations with Qatar, and imposed a blockade on them by closing all air and sea ports And wild.

The American magazine clarified that the United States – after its refusal to invade Qatar – requested the activation of Kuwaiti mediation to resolve the dispute within the borders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

What the American magazine said is consistent with what His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, revealed in a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump, at the White House on September 7, 2017, about the success of Kuwaiti mediation in stopping the military intervention in Qatar, where His Highness said: The crisis in the Gulf is complicated, but the most important thing is that we have succeeded in stopping any military action. “

Foreign Policy praised the Turkish role in the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in standing by Qatar and rejecting the blockade imposed on it, as well as activating the joint defense agreement signed by the two countries in 2014 under which military forces were sent to the Turkish base in Qatar.

Foreign Policy also referred to the support provided by Iran to the State of Qatar by opening the airspace to Qatari aviation and supplying the local market with necessary goods and products during the early stages of the blockade.