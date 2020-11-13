Former China finance minister says U.S.-China frictions may not ease even with Biden as president

Lou Jiwei speaks at the China Development Forum in Beijing
BEIJING (Reuters) – Trade frictions between the United States and China may not ease in the near term even if Joe Biden is president of the United States, former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei said on Friday.

Lou, now a member of a consultative body to the Chinese parliament, made the remarks during the Caixin Summit event in Beijing.

