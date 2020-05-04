The North Security Department has arrested four members of a gang who used to pose as policemen and threaten people for money.

This was announced by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Twitter Sunday.

The four persons – all of them Asians – were arrested after the department received information about a gang operating in the Najma and Old Airport areas.

The gang members, according to the MoI, would go to residential apartments wearing the Qatari dress (thobe). Claiming to be policemen, they would then threaten people into giving them money.

The arrested persons were remanded for investigation and would be referred to the prosecution to complete legal procedures, the MoI added.