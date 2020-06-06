The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced Friday 1,754 confirmed new cases of Covid-19, with 1,467 new recoveries and four new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 40,935. Over the last 24 hours, 18 patients were admitted to intensive care due to the virus, bringing the total number of patients currently in intensive care to 238 cases.

The MoPH stated that there has been a small decrease in the number acute Covid-19 positive patients being admitted to intensive care thanks to the measures it took along with the authorities concerned to limit the spread of the virus, the most important of which is the early detection which can contribute significantly to reducing the severity of the infection.





The ministry explained that the new cases are expatriate workers infected as a result of contact with individuals who were previously infected, in addition to recording new cases of infection among groups of workers in different regions. Cases of infection have also increased significantly among citizens and residents as a result of contact with infected family members who had been infected in the workplace or through visits and family gatherings.

The new cases, identified through track and trace team at the MoPH, have been introduced to complete isolation in the various medical facilities in the country, where they receive the necessary healthcare according to the health status of each case. The MoPH reported that the people who have died over the last 24 hours were aged 90, 70, 62, and 80 and all suffering from chronic diseases, and receiving the necessary medical support in intensive care. The ministry offered its sincere condolences and great sympathy to the families of the deceased.

According to a tweet from the MoPH, with a total of 5,276 people tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as many as 246,362 have been tested so far in Qatar. The total number of infected people in Qatar since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak is 65,495. The total number of current active cases is 24,511. The total number of people currently under acute hospital care is 1,717, including 238 acute hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 deaths so far in Qatar is 49.

The MoPH affirmed that efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and reducing the impact of the virus mainly through the preventive measures taken and the co-operation of all members of society and that the number of new hospital admissions is now showing a limited decrease. Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should either quickly contact the 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centres for testing. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover.

The four main testing centres are Muaither Health Centre, Rawdat Al Khalil Health Centre, Umm Salal Health Centre; and Al Gharafa Health Centre.

The MoPH also stressed the importance for the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases and their family members to follow strict measures to reduce the chances of infection, including refraining from social visits, wearing a mask, and regularly washing hands.

The ministry underlined that because the Covid-19 outbreak is at the peak stage in Qatar, it is important not to leave the house except when absolutely essential. It also stressed the importance of adhering to all measures to protect against virus infection, including maintaining social distancing both in the workplace and public places, as well as wearing a medical mask and avoiding social visits to reduce the risk of contracting the virus as failure to comply could lead to a second wave of the virus.

The MoPH also recommended visiting its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.

Last updated: June 05 2020 10:05 PM