Again, France provokes the Islamic world with a statement issued by its foreign ministry calling for an immediate stop to boycotting French products and describing the boycott calls for these products as coming from an extremist minority, while French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in Arabic, stressing not to back down from the offense to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Following the success of the calls for a boycott of French products in the Arab and Islamic world, the French president and his foreign powers commented, but instead of backing down from the offense to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), they returned to provoking Muslims, stressing in a tweet in Arabic on his official account that he does not retract his statements, saying: “Nothing He makes us retreat, never. We respect all differences in the spirit of peace. We never accept hate speech and defend rational debate. We will always stand by human dignity and universal values. “

In a statement by the French Foreign Ministry, Paris called, on Sunday, for the governments of the concerned countries to “stop” the calls to boycott French goods and demonstrate, saying that they are coming from an “extremist minority.”

And the French Foreign Ministry said – in a statement, according to Agence France-Presse – that “the calls for a boycott are absurd and must stop immediately, as well as all the attacks on our country that are behind a radical minority.”

“In many countries of the Middle East, there have been calls for a boycott of French goods, especially agricultural food, in recent days, in addition to more comprehensive calls to demonstrate against France, in expressions sometimes containing hatred, published on social media,” the foreign ministry added.

It considered that these calls “distort the positions that France defended for freedom of opinion, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and rejecting any call for hatred.”

She explained that she had called on the French diplomatic staff to “remind (the other countries) and explain to them France’s stances regarding basic freedoms and rejecting hatred.”

Likewise, Paris called on the concerned countries to “distance themselves from any call for boycott or any attack on our country, and to protect our companies and ensure the safety of our citizens abroad.”

Activists on social media commented on the statement of the French Foreign Ministry and the French President that they carry a new provocation by calling for an immediate cessation of boycotting French products, in addition to describing the boycott calls as coming from extremist minorities, indicating that defending the Holy Prophet (PBUH) if it is considered extremism, all Muslims are extremists For the sake of this goal.

The activists saw that the French President’s insistence on going forward with insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and not retracting his statements calls for Muslims to go ahead also with calls for a boycott and their insistence on completing it .. noting that the French Foreign Ministry’s comment and what it expressed about official concern confirms unabated There is no doubt about the boycott of French products.

The speech delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron at the memorial service for the murdered French teacher, Samuel Patti, sparked widespread anger in the Arab and Islamic worlds after his teachings of Islam and his support for the publication of the caricature insulting to the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, as several campaigns were launched in their wake calling for a boycott of French products. .

Macron had said in his speech: that his country will carry the banner of secularism high, adding: We will not abandon the caricature, “in reference to the offensive caricature of the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace,” even if some retreat. The French President pledged to continue publishing the offending caricature and to fight the institutions that support extremism in France, as he claimed.

These statements sparked the Arab and Islamic streets, as activists on social networking sites in most Arab countries launched the hashtag # Boycott_French Products, on Twitter, which is currently the most popular hashtag in these countries, collecting more than 190,000 tweets, according to the BBC. The tweeters also published a list of French products in the Arab markets, and called for a boycott.

The boycott calls were widely echoed as French products were boycotted by stores in Arab countries.