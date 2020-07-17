Today, Friday, the French judiciary opened an investigation into the right of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the case of “complicity in acts of torture” in the Yemen war.

The French Press Agency, “France Press”, which gave the news, did not give further details, but indicated that this information was disclosed by a source close to the case file.

A preliminary judicial investigation was opened in October 2019 in Paris against Mohamed bin Zayed; Following the filing of two lawsuits against him on his official visit to France in November 2018.

Last September, the United Nations panel of experts charged with investigating violations of Yemen was held responsible for human rights violations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The experts’ report includes the names of personalities as actors in the war, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Fayyad al-Ruwaili, President of the UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his deputy, Mohammed bin Zayed.

It is reported that in November 2018, a lawsuit was filed in France accusing the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of committing war crimes in Yemen, complicity in torture and inhuman treatment, during an official visit the man was making to Paris.

Human Rights Watch called on France to press Bin Zayed to stop the violations in Yemen, announcing that it has documented the forcible disappearance and torture of Emirati forces in the south and east of the country.

It is noteworthy that French justice can by virtue of its “universal jurisdiction” regarding the most serious crimes, prosecute and condemn the perpetrators of these crimes and their accomplices when they are on French soil.