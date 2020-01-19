Ibhar for Exhibitions & Conferences (E&C) is organising the Franchise 2020 Conference & Expo on January 27, under the auspices of Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani.

Touted as Qatar’s first franchise conference and exhibition, the event will take place at Al Majlis Hall, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

The event is being held through joint efforts with World Franchise Associates and Hekma Consulting, the strategic partners, and under the sponsorship of Doha Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar Islamic Insurance Company and Qatar Airways as the national carrier for the event, the organisers have said in a press statement.

Dr Moyassir Seddiq, chairman of Ibhar E&C, said the company was recently granted a licence by the Qatar National Tourism Council to organise the “first international franchise expo and conference ever to occur in Qatar”.

The event seeks to educate the attendees on the basics of the franchising industry, the loopholes that can exist in franchising contracts, international trends in franchising, associated insurance mechanisms and the elements required for successfully marketing a franchise, the statement explains.

The panel of speakers includes specialists from Europe, America and the Middle East.

Following the conference will be a dedicated B2B setting where landmark names in the field of franchising will exhibit.

Represented directly by their senior franchise managers, those interested will get a chance to have one-on-one discussions with senior managers from Little Caesars Pizza, Duck Donuts, Earl of Sandwich, Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta, Great Harvest and Robothink from the US.

Joining from Germany is Meito Bubble Tea, German Doner Kebab and Choppaluna.

Architects of Skin, one of the market leaders in the field of cosmetics and skincare in Australia, and France’s Guinot-Mary Cohr will also exhibit their products.

Aside from this array of brands, representatives from World Franchise Associates will be available during the event to represent a portfolio of over 150 internationally franchising brands in the fields of retail, hospitality and services who are interested to operate in the Qatari market.

Registration and pre-booking of appointments is available through the events website, www.ifranchiseexpo.com

Source:gulf-times.com