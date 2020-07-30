His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohamed El-Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority met in his office with His Excellency Zhou Jian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed issues of common interest between the two friendly countries, especially in the areas of trade and investment, the importance of strengthening them and ways to support them, in addition to attracting investment to the free zones in the State of Qatar.