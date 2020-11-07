The French website “Conison” confirmed that Qatar is the main exporter and one of the largest natural gas producer in the world. Qatar is now moving to diversify its national economy to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons and encourage the use of “sustainable” resources, an ambition stipulated in the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy.

The report highlighted that Qatar has the third proven reserves of natural gas in the world (24700 billion cubic meters at the end of 2019, or about 12.4% of the proven reserves in the world) and wants to show the advantages of gas over other fossil fuels, dense carbon “as part of the fight against change.” Climate Global consumption of natural gas increased by about a third between 2009 and 2019 and gas is expected to play a major role in decarbonization strategies in many countries, by replacing coal and oil to produce electricity. However, the global warming target is limited to 2 degrees Celsius above levels. Pre-industrialization will require over time a shift from natural gas to renewable energy sources in the energy sector As efforts to mitigate climate change intensify, the world will need to reduce its dependence on all hydrocarbons, including natural gas.

The global energy transition is a race against time in which Qatar can play a pioneering role that goes beyond natural gas by deploying new, smarter technologies to increase energy services while reducing waste and improving energy management. Information and communication technology will have a central place in these innovations, and the report continued: Technologies for capturing, storing and using carbon dioxide can help Qatar, and developing environmentally friendly energy activity in Qatar will help place the country at the forefront of fighting climate change and successfully developing a new sector in the energy sector. A national priority should support this technology by deploying dedicated infrastructure, such as bioethanol in Brazil and bioenergy in Sweden, wind power in Denmark and solar PV in Japan.

Looking at the year 2050 and beyond, Doha could, among other things, leverage its strategic geographic position to be a global center of innovation in solar energy technologies, and the Middle East could also become the home of a “green” or “blue” hydrogen economy. Qatar has one of the highest potentials in the world to harness solar energy, based on annual sunshine hours in addition. Therefore, the development of solar energy technologies is the most promising area of ​​energy in Qatar. At the beginning of 2020, Qatar announced the establishment of an 800MW photovoltaic power plant in Kharsa. The Al-Kharsaa project will be developed by Total and the Japanese group, Marubeni, who announce total investments of about $ 500 million. Qatar is implementing a series of measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and position itself as a leader in developing “new” technologies. Domestically, Qatar aims to increase the share of renewable energies in the country’s electricity consumption to 20%. From 2024, the energy transition must materialize in Qatar. The report stated: Qatar has established official institutions to deal with climate change issues, for example, the National Climate Change Committee, which is a national body responsible for drafting climate policy, and it should be noted that Qatar joined the World Bank’s program to reduce greenhouse gases and participate in the global partnership to reduce From burning gas.

Qatar can also boost its efforts by developing energy efficiency and carbon intensity targets, which encourages investment in developing low-energy technologies. Consequently, the challenge facing Qatar will be to reconcile new goals in combating climate change and developing its energy sector, among other things, to new “cleaner” sectors.