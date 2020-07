Qatar Petroleum (QP) on Tuesday announced diesel and gasoline prices for the month of July, both of which see an increase as compared to the June prices.

The company set the price for 1 litre of diesel at QR1.10 in July compared to QR1.05 last month (June).

Similarly, the price of 1 litre of Super gasoline 95 has been set at QR1.20 for July compared to QR1.05 in June, it said, adding that Premium gasoline 91 will cost QR1.10 per litre in July compared to QR1.00 in June.