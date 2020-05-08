It was a Garangao night with a difference on Thursday as Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures were followed to ensure a safe celebration.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports used a convoy of buses to distribute sanitised and sealed Garangao bags full of sweets and nuts among children at their doorstep in different parts of the country.

The buses were fitted with loudspeakers, through which joyful Garangao songs were played in order to highlight the local heritage and introduce children to the traditions of their ancestors. Katara – the Cultural Village also organised a similar gifts distribution using a fleet of vehicles.

Elsewhere, Qatar Foundation celebrated Garangao with an online cultural experience, while Qatar Museums and Hamad Medical Corporation had launched the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ campaign to invite families in Qatar to virtually come together and celebrate Garangao.

Pictured are Garangao gifts distribution by the ministry and Katara.