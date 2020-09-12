Al-Attiyah said in its weekly newsletter for energy markets: The prices of LNG rose in Asia last week due to supply problems in Australia and the United States, at a time when many dealers were seeking to buy shipments of gas, and the average price of LNG that would be delivered in October reached Northeast Asia at $ 4.50 per million British thermal units, an increase of 45 cents per million British thermal units from last week’s level.

Price evaluation data published by Reuters showed that this price is the highest since late January. On the other hand, Chevron said it would delay restarting the second production line of the Australian Gorgon plant until October, and the start-up was two months late. Scheduled due due to maintenance work.

It should be noted that the facility, which is the second largest LNG plant in Australia, has been closed since May. However, Chevron said it will continue to fulfill its contractual obligations to supply gas to the domestic market in Western Australia and quantities of LNG despite the continued shutdown of the plant. In the United States, Hurricane Laura has stopped loading operations at the Sabine Pass terminal and an export plant. Liquefied natural gas of Sempra Energy in Louisiana last week. Loading operations at these factories had been halted since August 23, causing the Henry Hub prices to drop 3% over the past week, to close at $ 2.59 per million British thermal units on Friday.