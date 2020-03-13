His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

Gaza fire victims start getting Amir’s grant

The first tranche of the grant of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was distributed on Thursday to assist those affected by a fire that broke out in the Nusseirat camp market in central Gaza Strip last week.

The Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza has started the process of distributing the grant to its beneficiaries through post offices in Gaza under the supervision of the committee’s staff and will continue until all those affected receive the grant.

Beneficiaries of the first tranche include 161 relatives of those who died, the wounded, the affected shops and vehicle owners.

Amir holds phone talks with Kyrgyz president

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a telephone conversation with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

During the call, they discussed relations and ways of supporting and developing them. They agreed to enhance joint action between the two countries in all fields, as well as at the international level.

The Kyrgyz president congratulated the Amir on the success of Qatar’s efforts that culminated in the signing of a peace agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban in Doha on February 29.