QNA/Doha

HE the Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) Yousuf bin Mohamed Al Othman Fakhroo participated Wednesday in the extraordinary meeting of the Labor Ministers of GCC countries, that took place via video call.

The meeting dealt with many topics related to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in most countries of the world including the GCC states, and the consequent precautionary measures taken by the GCC countries to protect citizens and residents from infection with this virus, and the impact the pandemic will have on the labor market, business owners, and workers.