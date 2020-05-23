The Government Communications Office (GCO) has stressed the importance of being aware of the emergency numbers and hotlines in Qatar.

“Contact the relevant entity in case of an emergency to obtain assistance, submit complaints or report any violations,” the GCO tweeted.The hotlines listed by the GCO pertain to the Ministry of Interior (MoI), Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Ministry of Interior

* 44579999 – Hotline for reporting complaints related to violations of the health quarantine

* 999 – Emergency number and for reporting complaints related to violations of the law prohibiting gatherings; 992 – Emergency number for the deaf

* 66815757 – Hotline for reporting cybercrimes, which can also be done through the MoI’s Metrash2 app

Ministry of Public Health

* 16000 – For any queries related to Covid-19 and for psychological support

Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs

* 40280660 – 24/7 hotline to receive the queries of workers and employers

* 92727 – SMS service for labor complaints. Send an SMS to 92727, type 5, then the ID or visa number, and send the SMS. The multilingual staff of this 24/7 service will respond to the message

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

* 16001 – For receiving queries, complaints, and suggestions related to business and industry as well as from consumers, and for queries on transporting goods to and from the Industrial Area