Data from the Planning and Statistics Authority showed that the state’s gross domestic product grew by 9.6 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of the same year, while it recorded a decrease of 19.9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The Planning and Statistics Authority said, in a statement today, that the estimates of gross domestic product at current prices for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to about (127.84) billion riyals, compared to 116.69 billion riyals in the second quarter of the same year, and 159.56 for the third quarter of 2019.

Estimates of the GDP at constant prices for the third quarter of last year amounted to about 164.02 billion riyals, compared to about 174.66 billion riyals for the same quarter of 2019, a decrease of 4.5 percent, while it recorded a growth on a quarterly basis of about 5.6 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020, which is estimated at 155.30. One billion riyals.

The mining and quarrying activity recorded 33.70 billion riyals at current prices, a decrease of 40.5 percent compared to the same period (the third quarter) of the year 2019, which amounted to 56.65 billion riyals, but this sector achieved a growth of 18.8 percent compared to the second quarter of the year 2020, which recorded 28.36 billion riyals.

Estimates of constant prices for this sector amounted to 63.01 billion riyals during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.6 percent when compared to the same period of the year 2019, which amounted to 65.38 billion riyals, but it recorded an increase of 0.7 percent compared to the second quarter of last year, which recorded 62.60 billion riyals. .

Non-mining activities witnessed during the third quarter of 2020 (at current prices) a decrease of about 8.5 percent, recording 94.15 billion riyals, compared to the same quarter of the year 2019, which achieved 102.90 billion riyals, while it grew by 6.6 percent compared to the estimates of the second quarter of 2020 of 88.33 riyals.

Estimates at constant prices for this sector amounted to about 101 billion riyals, recording a 5 percent decline compared to the estimates of the third quarter of 2019, which amounted to 106.28 billion riyals, while it achieved a growth of 9 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020, which amounted to 92.70 billion riyals.