As part of the ongoing ‘Qatar Beautification and Our Kids Planting Trees’ campaign to plant a million trees, 25 young men and women from the Generation Amazing Festival 2019, undertaken by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), participated in the planting of 50 trees at Al Masrah Park.

The event was attended by HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Ashghal president Dr Saad bin Ahmad al-Muhannadi, SC secretary-general Hassan al-Thawadi, director of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME)’s Public Parks Department Mohamed Ali al-Khouri, director of Doha Municipality Jamal Matar al-Nuaimi, chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar Mohamed Arqoub al-Khalidi and director of Marketing and Communications – Generation Amazing SC Moza al-Mohannadi. The Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar is implementing the ‘Qatar Beautification and Our Kids Planting Trees’ campaign, which will continue until the end of 2021. The committee works under the MME in co-ordination with several ministries and other entities such as the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ministry of Culture and Sports, Qatar Museums, Qatar Rail and Private Engineering Office, among others.

The committee is responsible for five major tasks including the construction of central public parks, provision of dedicated lanes for pedestrians and bicycles, development of the Doha Corniche, development of Central Doha and increasing afforestation and green areas.

Dr al-Muhannadi said Al Masrah Park is a distinctive new addition and one of the important projects that Ashghal is implementing in partnership with other entities concerned by promoting awareness and environmental initiatives.

Al-Thawadi said environmental sustainability is one of the pillars of the SC’s mission to leave a sustainable legacy for the country.

“We are honoured to be partners in such projects and initiatives that reflect the actual commitment of everyone to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 through collective, real and concrete work in which most parties participate.”

Al-Khouri said the department is glad to see more achievements that increase green areas in the country and provide more public parks that the local community needs.

“Al Masrah Park is an important addition for public parks in Qatar, especially with its strategic location, and we look forward to working on more of these projects that will achieve balanced development,” he said.

Al-Nuaimi said Al Masrah Park allows new green spaces in new locations for the benefit of people in the neighbouring areas.

On her part, al-Mohannadi expressed happiness at the participation of the Generation Amazing Festival ambassadors in the planting of trees at Al Masrah Park as part of the planting activities being implemented in various parts of the country. These are in line with the goals and activities of the Generation Amazing programme that is all about raising a responsible generation that seeks to bring positive change in society.

She added that the programme is aimed at inspiring young Qataris and expatriates and raising a generation of active youth to make positive changes in the community with a commitment that continues after the World Cup matches, thus leaving a sustainable legacy in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Masrah Park is located on Corniche Street. It is surrounded by Qatar Post on the northern side, Qatar National Theatre on the southern side, Corniche Street to the eastern and Majlis Al Taawon Street to the west.

The name of the park (Al Masrah) was chosen in appreciation of the Qatar National Theatre adjacent to it. The park represents a point of connection between the eastern side of Corniche Street through the tunnel and Doha Metro station located in the heart of the park as well as the Council Street.

The park has an area of 108,000sq m and the grass covers about 64,000sq m of this area. It also includes 16 types of different local and international trees, numbering up to 850 trees.

Source:gulf-times.com