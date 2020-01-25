The final day for high school and transfer students to submit an application for admission to Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) is February 1, admissions director Joseph Hernandez said.

The university, a Qatar Foundation partner, has made the process easy to navigate, according to a statement issued yesterday.

Admissions counsellors are available daily for consultations and the university’s website includes application requirements, answers to frequently asked questions, and programme information.

To apply, applicants should submit a personal statement, teacher and counsellor reports, official transcripts, and standardised test scores. The application may be completed online.

According to Hernandez, while test scores are important for applicants at a competitive school like GU-Q, they are not necessarily the most important part of an application.

“We take a holistic approach in considering every admissions application. Application review, which is conducted by a committee of faculty, deans, and professional staff, takes many factors into account, including academic achievement and preparedness as evidenced in high school and post-secondary grades, in addition to standardised testing,” he said.

“Our committee must also make recommendations based on each applicant’s motivation and interest in pursuing the degree at GU-Q,” Hernandez added.

In the months leading up to the February 1 application deadline, the Admissions staff organised a series of events and open houses featuring Georgetown’s own students and alumni, faculty, and dedicated staff, to introduce prospective students to university life and give guidance regarding the application process.

Open house events also introduced students to an educational experience that includes community service, travel, experiential learning, and a curriculum offered in four majors: Culture and Politics, International Economics, International History, and International Politics.

Newly expanded minors available to students include Arabic, Economics, Government, History, Philosophy, and Theology.

“Our graduates pursue successful careers in a variety of industries, including banking, communications, education, government, sports, consulting, graduate school, and more,” Hernandez said.

“And with ongoing faculty mentorship, career guidance, and an active alumni community, joining GU-Q means becoming a part of a community of learners who share a commitment to making the world a better place. We look forward to meeting the Class of 2024,” he said.