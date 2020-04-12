Georgia has expressed its deep gratitude to Qatar for fruitful co-operation in helping Georgian students return home from the US.

In a statement, Georgian ambassador to Qatar Nikoloz Revazishvili said: “Georgian citizens, who have been stranded in different countries around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are being gradually returned home by the government of Georgia. On April 10, with the help of the Qatari authorities and support of Qatar Airways, 81 Georgian students have been safely returned home from the US via Hamad International Airport.”