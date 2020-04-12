General Motors (GM) is taking proactive measures alongside Mannai Trading, the official Cadillac and GMC dealer, and Jaidah Motors and Trading Company, the official Chevrolet dealer, to “better serve the Qatar community during these uncertain times and to postpone any non-vital servicing trips for its customers”, it has been announced.

Aligning with government directives to stay at home and stay safe in light of the ongoing situation, General Motors has teamed up with Mannai and Jaidah Motors to alleviate any additional worries from its customers by extending warranties on all Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, a statement notes.

Any customer who has a GM vehicle with warranty expiring between March 1 and May 31 will have their warranty extended by two months. Holding safety as its number one priority, General Motors is also encouraging all customers to self-isolate and delay non-vital servicing.

Ensuring that no customer is left stranded while on a vital trip, General Motors, Mannai and Jaidah Motors are also extending their 24/7 roadside assistance to further improve road safety and reduce vehicle breakdown concerns, the statement points out.

Regardless of a customer’s warranty validity, 24/7 roadside assistance is extended by three months from April 1 to June 30. “General Motors and its dealers’ commitment is that no matter the issue, customers will receive the urgent assistance they require, with agents able to tow their vehicle to a customer’s residence if the service centres are closed,” the statement explains.

Mannai service centres are open in Um Salal, Um Al Affaei and Al Wakra, and ready to serve their customers from Saturday until Thursday, 7am to 1pm, subject to changes due to the precautionary closures imposed by the government.

For more enquiries or to book an appointment, one can call 800 1808.

General Motors is available to address all vehicle concerns. For any questions or feedback, one can contact the Customer Communications Centre 80002000257 or Roadside Assistance 800 0357 02828.

Customers can also contact dealer partners Mannai Trading – Cadillac: https://cadillac.mannaiautos.com/; GMC: https://gmc.mannaiautos.com/; or +974 4455 8000; and Jaidah Motors and Trading Company – Chevrolet: https://www.chevroletqatar.com/ or contact number:

8000 100