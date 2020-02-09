India-based low-cost airline GoAir will launch daily direct flights between the Indian city of Mumbai and Doha from March 19, it is learnt.

According to information available in the bookings section of the GoAir website, flight G8 7 is scheduled to depart Mumbai at 5.50pm and arrive in Doha at 7.30pm, with a total duration of four hours and 10 minutes.

The return flight, G8 8, will leave Doha at 8.30pm and reach Mumbai at 2.40am (next day), with a total duration of three hours and 40 minutes.

Bookings are already under way on the website.

