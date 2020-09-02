A number of users praised the great efforts made by the government during the last period, which witnessed remarkable progress in combating the spread of the new Corona virus and gradually returning to collect sectors to what they were in the past, through four stages, the last of which was launched yesterday Good turnout on the metro with the tightening of precautionary measures by launching the metro network Doha again, stressing that all stations adhere to the precautionary measures approved by the Ministry of Public Health as well as the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, starting with making sure of the passengers ’health mark on the application of precaution, and then ensuring their temperatures, which should not exceed 37.5, while obliging them to wear masks for the entire duration Their presence in stations or on trains, in addition to spreading sterilizers throughout, pushing passengers to leave a two-meter social safety distance, by reminding them of the obligation to adhere to by hanging a large number of posters that obligate to follow this precautionary measure.

While some of them expected an increase in demand for the Doha Metro during the next stage, which will witness the end of the annual leave period and the majority of employees returning to their normal working hours, with companies operating at a rate of 100%, given their full confidence in this mode of transportation and their assurance of their commitment to all precautionary measures. , Which would reduce the possibility of catching the Covid 19 epidemic, in addition to the official launch of Legtaifiya station, which will double without any doubt the need for individuals to the metro, waiting for the pressure on the roads and the decrease in congestion rates that it witnessed in the last stage thanks to the operation of the three lines of the metro With all its stations.

Adhere to procedures

Speaking to the East, Mr. Abdullah Al Hammadi praised the efforts made by the government since the beginning of the crisis created by the outbreak of the new Corona virus in most countries of the world, which enabled it to develop a solid plan to return water to its streams again, and to be able to achieve economic openness gradually through stages The fourth of which was launched yesterday, as it witnessed the return of life to many sectors, including the Doha Metro, which returned again to providing its services to passengers as was the case last February, stressing the commitment of the Doha Metro stations to all the precautionary measures approved by the Ministry of Public Health, As well as the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, with the aim of limiting the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, praising the organization of metro stations and providing them with awareness signs.

Al-Hammadi clarified his words by mentioning the set of procedures followed in order to enter different metro stations, and then trains based on the detection of the health status of the visitor by showing the application of precaution, and then measuring their temperatures, while obliging them to wear masks while they are in the stations or on the train, not to mention On spreading sterilizers all over the place while pushing passengers to leave the social safety distance of two meters, by reminding them of the obligation to adhere to this by hanging a large number of posters urging to follow this precautionary measure, indicating that these measures are also underway for employees who are committed to their role in all these Preventive measures.

In the same context, Mr. Abdul Rahman Al-Kuwari said that restarting the Doha Metro at this particular time was expected, after the state was able to succeed in the plan it drew to gradually restore life to what it was, through four stages through which it passed by relaunching many projects. Up to the Doha Metro, which was restarted yesterday after a hiatus for many months, praising the tremendous work done by the authorities in charge of this project in order to reopen it, with their full focus on following all the preventive measures approved by the Ministry of Public Health as well as the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management .

Al-Kuwari affirmed that all stations follow the preventive measures announced by the competent authorities, as all stations are verified of the health status of passengers through a precaution, which cannot be accessed without showing trains, in addition to measuring fever degrees, without forgetting the compulsory wearing of masks. With respect to the social safety distance of at least two meters, not to mention the operation of the metro with only 30% of its total capacity, with urging users to rely on subscription cards that can be charged through the Rail application in mobile phones, as it allows them to access the metro without touching The device for checking the safety of tickets.

Turnout doubled

For his part, Mr. Suleiman Al-Obaidly expected an increase in the demand for the Doha Metro in the next stage, which will witness many changes accompanying the start of the new season and the end of the vacation period, which means that employees return to the normal practice of their work, i.e. from offices and not homes, with an increase in the number of employees in companies at the beginning The fourth stage, a reference that doubles the need for individuals to the metro for many reasons, foremost of which is confidence in the precautionary measures followed and able to reduce the possibility of infection with the Covid 19 epidemic inside the stations, in light of the efforts made to reduce friction between the racks using only 30% of energy The capacity for the project, as well as relying on the latest technologies in order to ensure the safety of passengers from this epidemic.

Suleiman Al-Obaidly added that the official launch of Legtaifiya station will raise the demand for the Doha Metro project, which is nearing completion in its first phase, which in the period leading up to the emergence of the new Corona virus, has succeeded in providing more than wonderful service to the national transport sector, which has made a leap to the least that is said about it is quality He is the one who contributed to the output of many of the sports events organized by Doha as required, by transporting the masses to the various stadiums in the country.

This is what Mr. Hussein Al-Yafei followed, who saw that the average turnout for the metro on the first days of its re-operation does not reflect what the project will be like during the next stage, which will witness a doubling in the number of metro users, especially with the end of the vacation period and the return of employees and workers to their work tasks from The offices, pointing out that the metro administration’s implementation of all precautionary measures will play an important role in raising the level of confidence among the passengers who will go to use this means of transportation without fear of infection with the Covid 19 epidemic, thanks to the tight strategy that all stations run, which allows the detection of the suspect. In carrying the virus in advance.

Al-Yafei expected that the Railways will play an important role in reducing the congestion that the roads are experiencing in the country, after the end of the annual vacation period by giving it a set of effective solutions to reach the various parts with the required speed and comfort. Most of its stations, the last of which was Legtaifiya station, which officially started its work yesterday. It is expected that this station will increase the need for individuals to use the metro, in the coming months, in a form similar to what the rest of the stations did.