New York (CNN) Free-to-use Zoom and Skype are getting some competition: Meet, which is Google’s premium video conferencing tool, is now free for everyone.

GOOGL Google () said Wednesday that the “secure and reliable” software will become available over the next few weeks to anyone with an email address, even if it’s not a Gmail account. Meet was previously only available to users of its G Suite productivity tools, commonly used by larger companies and schools.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in its earnings call Tuesday that Meet recently “surpassed a significant milestone” and is adding 3 million new users every day. Usage has increased 30-fold since January and Meet now has more than 100 million daily meeting participants, according to Pichai.

Google emphasized Meet’s security features, writing in a blog post that it’s “designed, built and operated to be secure at scale.”