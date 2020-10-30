The preliminary investigations carried out by the committee formed to investigate the attempted killing of the infant, which was found in a very serious condition at Hamad International Airport, and the procedures followed by the relevant authorities at the airport in searching and inspecting a number of female passengers, resulted in violations of the procedures followed in such cases.

The office said that the preliminary investigations on which the committee formed to investigate the attempted killing of the infant girl was found in a very serious condition at Hamad International Airport, and the procedures followed by the relevant authorities at the airport in searching and inspecting a number of female passengers resulted in violations of the procedures followed in such Cases. Accordingly, the incident and those responsible for these violations and illegal actions were referred to the competent public prosecution, according to the procedures followed.

Based on the directives of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, a number of specialized work teams are working to review and identify any gaps that may exist in the relevant procedures and protocols at Hamad International Airport, and take the necessary measures to address them immediately. To ensure that no violations occur in the future.

In this context, His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior expressed the Government of the State of Qatar’s deep regret and apology for the painful experience that some female travelers had suffered from these measures.

It is worth noting that this incident is the first of its kind, and tens of millions who traveled through Hamad International Airport have never been subjected to any harassment, and the State of Qatar affirms that what happened contradicts Qatari culture and values, and that it will remain keen on the safety, security and comfort of all travelers coming to it. Or transients through it.